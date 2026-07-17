A Starlink terminal
A Starlink terminalAndrew Kravchenko/ Bloomberg
Global Investing

FT’s Gillian Tett: Markets are shrugging off a Russia-China plan to disable Starlink satellites

Reports of a Russo-Chinese plan to disable satellites underline how markets are ignoring geopolitical threats to the tech boom
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Gillian Tett
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