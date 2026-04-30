Global Investing
Glencore’s trading desk rides Iran conflict to near-record profits
Commodity chaos from the Iran war drives energy dislocations, boosting Glencore’s trading arm above guidance and toward its strongest year since 2022.
Key topics:
Glencore trading profits surge above $3.5bn guidance, near record year
Iran conflict and Hormuz disruptions drive oil and trading windfall
Metals boost mining: copper up 19%, cobalt drops, output mixed
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By Mark Burton