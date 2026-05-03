Global Investing
Global economy splits as AI boom collides with energy shock
AI-driven growth in Asia contrasts with energy-linked inflation, slowing global momentum
Key topics:
AI boom drives Asia growth; energy shock drags others down
Taiwan, Korea surge on chip exports; Japan economy weakens
War fuels inflation, rate uncertainty and global trade divides
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By Brendan Murray