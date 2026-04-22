Global Investing
Time's up. Global energy markets are on the verge of a disaster
Scenarios now range from bad to awful
Key topics:
Hormuz conflict disrupts Gulf oil, drives volatile crude prices
Asia faces fuel shortages, refinery cuts and shrinking reserves
Europe shields consumers but faces rising costs and thin stocks
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