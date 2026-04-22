Time's up. Global energy markets are on the verge of a disaster
Global Investing

Time's up. Global energy markets are on the verge of a disaster

Scenarios now range from bad to awful
Published on

Key topics:

  • Hormuz conflict disrupts Gulf oil, drives volatile crude prices

  • Asia faces fuel shortages, refinery cuts and shrinking reserves

  • Europe shields consumers but faces rising costs and thin stocks

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From The Economist, published under licence. The original article can be found on www.economist.com
© 2025 The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved.

The Economist

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