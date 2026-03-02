Global Investing
Cape to benefit as shipping lines cut Mideast routes
Global container carriers reroute Middle East shipments as escalating US-Israel-Iran conflict threatens trade flows and supply chains worldwide.
Key topics:
Top carriers halt Middle East routes amid conflict
Strait of Hormuz, Suez diversions disrupt trade flows
War risk surcharges raise container shipping costs
By Anthony Di Paola and Brendan Murray