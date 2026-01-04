Global Investing
Gold eyes fresh record highs in 2026 after stunning 64% rally in 2025
Analysts predict further gains for bullion after 64% rally last year
Key Topics:
Gold surged 64% in 2025; forecast to rise 7% to $4,610 in 2026.
Central bank buying and investor demand remain key price drivers.
Analysts warn of potential slowdown, volatility, and market consolidation.
