CHONGQING, CHINA - OCTOBER 30: A smartphone screen displays Alphabet logo on October 30, 2026 in Chongqing, China. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)
Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Global Investing

The Economist: Google’s $500bn bloodbath reflects the danger it faces from AI

As its search engine sputters, rivals gain ground
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