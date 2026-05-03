Global Investing
Greg Abel’s message to Berkshire shareholders, post-Buffett: be patient
New CEO ‘not anxious to deploy capital into subpar opportunities’ as he picks up baton from legendary predecessor
Key topics
Abel urges patience, avoids rushing into overpriced deals
Berkshire sits on $380bn cash, waiting for market dislocations
New CEO backs conglomerate model, signals disciplined investing
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Eric Platt in Omaha and Julia Rock in New York