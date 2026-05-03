Greg Abel’s message to Berkshire shareholders, post-Buffett: be patient
Global Investing

Greg Abel’s message to Berkshire shareholders, post-Buffett: be patient

New CEO ‘not anxious to deploy capital into subpar opportunities’ as he picks up baton from legendary predecessor
Published on

Key topics

  • Abel urges patience, avoids rushing into overpriced deals

  • Berkshire sits on $380bn cash, waiting for market dislocations

  • New CEO backs conglomerate model, signals disciplined investing

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By Eric Platt in Omaha and Julia Rock in New York

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