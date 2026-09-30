A veiled pro-government supporter waves an Iranian national flag as motorcyclists from Iran's Self-Sacrificing Forces ride during a rally in Tehran, Iran, on September 25, 2026, amid escalating tensions between Iran and the United States. (Photo by Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
A veiled pro-government supporter waves an Iranian national flag as motorcyclists from Iran's Self-Sacrificing Forces ride during a rally in Tehran, Iran, on September 25, 2026, amid escalating tensions between Iran and the United States. Photo by Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Global Investing

The Economist: Has Iran lost its grip on Middle East oil exports?

Exports through the Strait of Hormuz and beyond are soaring but prices remain stubbornly high
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