Global Investing
Haven trades surge as Iran crisis rattles global markets
Wall Street embraces haven-first strategy as Iran crisis jolts equities, boosts Treasuries, gold, oil volatility fears.
Key topics:
Investors shift to Treasuries, gold amid Iran conflict
Oil price surge fears tied to Strait of Hormuz risk
Equities pressured as volatility and inflation concerns rise
By Miles J. Herszenhorn and Natalia Kniazhevich