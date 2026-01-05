Global Investing
Future SA interest rates? Global retreat from emerging-market bonds may be a blessing
Local investors drive stability as emerging-market bonds gain resilience.
Key topics:
Local investors boost emerging-market bonds, reducing currency risk.
Foreign ownership of EM bonds has sharply declined since 2020.
EM bonds show lower volatility and stronger resilience than developed peers.
By Marcus Wong