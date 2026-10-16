NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 28: The CoreWeave company name is displayed during the company's Initial Public Offering(IPO) at the Nasdaq headquarters on March 28, 2025 in New York City. Cloud Based Artificial Intelligence Computing Company CoreWeave had its IPO this morning with its shares listed at $40. The company provides access to Nvidia graphics processing units for artificial intelligence training and workloads. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Global Investing

FT: Investors dump data centre bonds as AI borrowers face ‘Darwin moment’

Debt issued by AI infrastructure providers and neocloud companies such as CoreWeave has sunk to increasingly stressed levels
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