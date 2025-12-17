Tracking leverage in markets.
Tracking leverage in markets.Photographer: Ron Antonelli/Bloomberg
Global Investing

Is the stock market really in a Bubble? Leverage provides the answer: Nir Kaissar

Leverage is rising in pockets, but the real danger is how individual investors use it
Published on

Key topics:

  • Bull markets plus borrowing can trigger margin-driven selloff spirals

  • Data shows overall market leverage remains modest, not systemic

  • Biggest risk lies with investors using margin and ultra-levered ETFs

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

By Nir Kaissar

Loading content, please wait...
Nir Kaissar

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com