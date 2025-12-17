Global Investing
Is the stock market really in a Bubble? Leverage provides the answer: Nir Kaissar
Leverage is rising in pockets, but the real danger is how individual investors use it
Key topics:
Bull markets plus borrowing can trigger margin-driven selloff spirals
Data shows overall market leverage remains modest, not systemic
Biggest risk lies with investors using margin and ultra-levered ETFs
By Nir Kaissar