Kevin Warsh, US Federal Reserve Chair
Kevin Warsh, US Federal Reserve ChairPhotographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg
Global Investing

James Galbraith on BizNews: Can 'Zombie Monetarism' survive the flaws that killed it the first time?

Economist James K. Galbraith argues unstable money velocity still undermines the case for targeting the money supply.
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James Gailbraith
BizNews
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