Kevin Warsh faces an early reality check as Trump's man at the Fed

Key topics:

As the proposed Federal Reserve chair, Warsh argues AI-driven productivity can keep inflation lower and wants to shrink the balance sheet.

Investors and analysts worry about pressure for faster rate cuts while inflation remains sticky—and what that means for bond yields and credibility.

Confirmation politics and the reality that policy is set by the Federal Open Market Committee (not one person) could limit quick changes, even if broader reforms are pursued.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.