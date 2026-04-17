Global Investing
LIV Golf's future clouded as Saudis now want sports to make money
Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is reassessing costly global sports deals, including LIV Golf, as it shifts focus toward financial returns over influence.
Key topics:
LIV Golf funding cut as Saudi fund reviews $5bn losses
Saudi PIF pulls back from global sports deals as ROI focus grows
Shift to returns: focus on World Cup 2034, domestic sports, Newcastle
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By Giles Turner