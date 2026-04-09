Global Investing
As Natie's Jetro sale shows, M&A Mania is a serious threat to your shares
M&A frenzy grows, but investors punish risky, debt-heavy deals
Key topics:
M&A boom driven by FOMO often hurts shareholder value
Big consumer deals trigger debt, risk, and falling share prices
Investors wary of scale bets, strategy shifts, and tough integrations
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By Chris Hughes