Traders work on the floor of the American Stock Exchange (AMEX) at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

Global Investing 'Magnificent 7' no more: the problem with stock nicknames A cynic would say such monikers are made up by professionals looking to hype markets — I think ‘The Mag 7’ is much more dangerous than that