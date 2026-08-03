Traders work on the floor of the American Stock Exchange (AMEX) at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Wednesday, July 29, 2026.
Traders work on the floor of the American Stock Exchange (AMEX) at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Wednesday, July 29, 2026.Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg
Global Investing

'Magnificent 7' no more: the problem with stock nicknames

A cynic would say such monikers are made up by professionals looking to hype markets — I think ‘The Mag 7’ is much more dangerous than that
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