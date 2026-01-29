Global Investing
Meta Q4: Zuckerberg bets the house on "Personal Superintelligence" (and Wall Street loves it)
Meta’s Q4 results show Zuckerberg’s AI capex bet reviving Wall Street confidence as personal superintelligence replaces metaverse hype.
Key topics:
Meta’s Q4 surge driven by massive AI and AGI infrastructure investment
Wall Street backs Zuckerberg’s “personal superintelligence” strategy
Strong ad growth offsets soaring capex and margin pressure
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Alec Hogg