Global Investing
“Big Short” star Michael Burry closes his hedge fund, says prices unhinged from fundamentals
Michael Burry deregisters Scion Asset Management, hinting at a new venture after revealing a $9.2 million bet against Palantir.
Key topics:
Scion Asset Management deregisters with the SEC
Burry hints at “better things” and reveals $9.2m Palantir bet
Deregistration fuels speculation he’s closing fund to investors
