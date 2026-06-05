Michael Saylor, co-founder and executive chairman of Strategy Inc., speaks during the Bitcoin 2026 conference in Las Vegas in April.
Michael Saylor, co-founder and executive chairman of Strategy Inc., speaks during the Bitcoin 2026 conference in Las Vegas in April.Photographer: Ian Maule/Bloomberg
Global Investing

Michael Saylor's Bitcoin strategy is unravelling

Strategy’s Bitcoin funding model is under pressure as falling prices strain investors, dividends, and liquidity.
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