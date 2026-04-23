Global Investing
BizNews portfolio: Elon Musk is betting his business empire on AI
The fates of xAI, SpaceX and Tesla are increasingly intertwined
Key topics:
SpaceX-xAI merger targets space data centres, $1.25trn valuation
xAI losses, heavy debt and regulatory probes pressure Musk empire
Tesla shifts to AI robots amid EV slump, high-risk Musk gamble
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