Global Investing
Musk merges SpaceX and xAI in $1.25 trillion mega deal
Merger aims to accelerate AI breakthroughs and space ventures while paving the way for a blockbuster IPO
Key topics:
SpaceX acquires xAI in all-stock deal valuing combined group at $1.25tn
Musk pitches space-based AI computing, massive satellite expansion
Deal fuels IPO plans and bankrolls xAI’s $1bn-a-month burn
By Loren Grush, Ed Ludlow and Liana Baker