Pedestrians outside the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, US, on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026. City Therapeutics Inc., an early-stage developer of RNAi-based drugs, raised $200 million in a US initial public offering priced at the mid-point of its marketed range. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Pedestrians outside the Nasdaq MarketSite in New YorkMichael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Global Investing

Nasdaq tumbles while treasuries soar as Meta rekindles AI spending fears

Meta’s plans to raise hundreds of billions for AI sparked a $124bn market value loss and tech sell-off.
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