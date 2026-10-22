SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 7: A general view during the YouTube Brandcast 2026 event at Jardim Nacional on October 7, 2026 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)
A general view during the YouTube Brandcast 2026 Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images
Global Investing

The Economist: Netflix loses the plot as YouTube steals the show

Is Netflix losing the plot? The rise of YouTube has shifted the ground under the streamer’s feet
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