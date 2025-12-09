Global Investing
Netflix plunges as Warner Bros. deal faces mounting costs and regulatory risks
Netflix shares sink as Warner Bros. deal faces rising costs, regulatory uncertainty and competition, fuelling investor concern today.
Key topics:
Netflix stock drops amid costly, risky Warner Bros. acquisition bid
Regulatory hurdles grow after Trump questions antitrust implications
Paramount’s higher offer increases pressure on Netflix’s strategy
By Felice Maranz and Ryan Vlastelica