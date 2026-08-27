Protestors at the Waterfront waiting the arrival of the Amazon Warrior . They are against the planned Shell seismic survey for oil and gas in the ocean on November 21, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that Shell has announced that it will carry out a three-dimensional seismic survey in search of oil and gas deposits from Morgan Bay to Port St Johns off the Wild Coast.
Protestors against the planned Shell seismic survey for oil and gas in the ocean on November 21, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
Global Investing

Norway doubles down on oil, says "Drill, Baby, Drill" as SA Concourt sterilises Wild Coast bounty

Scandinavian country looks to double down on oil and gas despite EU green rhetoric
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
BizNews
www.biznews.com