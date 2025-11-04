Javier Milei, Argentina's president
Javier Milei, Argentina's presidentPhotographer: Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg
Global Investing

Nouriel Roubini on BizNews: Argentina’s economic medicine is working, confounding its many cynics

Argentina’s economic rebound gains momentum after Milei’s reforms and election win
Published on

Key topics:

  • Milei’s reforms cut deficit and tamed inflation, boosting growth prospects

  • Electoral win eases liquidity fears, unlocking potential $70B in FDI

  • Flexible currency regime favoured over dollarisation to limit volatility

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up for the BizNews channel here.

By Nouriel Roubini*

Loading content, please wait...
Nouriel Roubini

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com