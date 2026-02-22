Global Investing
Nouriel Roubini on BizNews: The coming crypto apocalypse
Trump’s crypto gamble backfires as Bitcoin sinks and stablecoin laws threaten US financial stability
Key topics:
Bitcoin falls 35% despite Trump’s pro-crypto push
“Digital gold” fails as safe haven amid global risks
Stablecoin laws risk banking instability and runs
By Nouriel Roubini*