Global Investing
Nouriel Roubini on BizNews: Four scenarios for the Iran War
Ceasefire tensions and oil shocks raise fears of global recession
Key topics:
Iran retains control of Strait of Hormuz amid ceasefire
Global stagflation fears rise as oil prices surge
Four scenarios outlined for US-Iran conflict outcome
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By Nouriel Roubini*