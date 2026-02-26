Global Investing
Nvidia earnings hit market as AI anxiety peaks
Investors await results as AI spending fears grow.
Key topics:
Earnings test amid AI demand worries and market volatility.
Investors watch margins, Blackwell/Rubin chips, China sales.
Stock heavily influences S&P; options signal big swing.
By Carmen Reinicke