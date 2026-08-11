Jensen Huang, chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp.
Jensen Huang, chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp.Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg
Global Investing

Nvidia enlists Wall Street titans to bankroll $500 billion AI buildout

Apollo, Blackstone, BlackRock and others will use compute as collateral to fund AI infrastructure at scale.
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
BizNews
www.biznews.com