Global Investing
Nvidia rally fizzles despite solid revenue forecast
Chipmaker tops estimates, but shares dip amid AI concerns
Key topics:
Nvidia forecast beats estimates, but shares still slip
AI demand strong, yet investors fear growth slowdown
China uncertainty and memory shortages weigh on outlook
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Ian King