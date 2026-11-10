The Economist: Leather jacket, honeytrap? Nvidia’s boss and the key-man risk in your RA

BERLIN, GERMANY - OCTOBER 21: Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA, gives a keynote address at the NVIDIA Berlin GPU Technology Conference (GTC) on October 21, 2026 in Berlin, Germany. The three-day event is bringing together developers, researchers, and industry leaders in artificial intelligence infrastructure. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIAPhoto by Sean Gallup/Getty Images
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