Nvidia’s GPUs dominate the artificial intelligence data center market.
Nvidia’s GPUs dominate the artificial intelligence data center market.Photographer: An Rong Xu/Bloomberg
Global Investing

Nvidia's trillion-dollar reset: Cheapest since 2019 despite record profits

Nvidia shares plunge as investors rotate away from AI giants, but analysts see strong growth ahead
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