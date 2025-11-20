Global Investing
Nvidia’s upbeat forecast soothes fears of AI spending bubble
Nvidia beats revenue forecasts, reassures investors on AI growth prospects.
Key topics:
Nvidia forecasts $65bn in Q1, beating analysts’ expectations.
CEO says AI demand remains strong, no bubble in the sector.
Investments in OpenAI, Anthropic support Nvidia’s long-term growth.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Ian King