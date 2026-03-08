Oil market crisis deepens as gulf output slashed
Key topics:
Strait of Hormuz effectively shut, slashing regional oil exports.
Brent nears $100 as prices surge; some crude tops $100+.
Asia faces fuel shortages; Iran war threatens prolonged disruption.
By Yongchang Chin