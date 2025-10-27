US President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House
US President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White HousePhotographer: Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg
Global Investing

Ontario’s Reagan ad hits Trump where trade wars hurt most

How a Canadian ad reignited debate over Reagan, tariffs, and Trump
Published on

Key topics:

  • Ontario ad edits Reagan’s speech to challenge Trump’s trade stance

  • Trump halts Canada talks, claiming the ad is “fake” and misleading

  • Reagan historically favoured free trade, opposing broad tariffs

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

By Brendan Murray

Loading content, please wait...

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com