Global Investing
BN Portfolio: Palantir raises revenue outlook, misses on US sales
Palantir lifts revenue forecast on strong government demand, but weak US commercial sales and rising AI competition weigh on outlook.
Key topics:
Raises FY revenue outlook to $7.66B, beats Wall St estimates
US government sales beat, but US commercial revenue disappoints
AI defence focus faces competition; shares down 18% YTD amid scrutiny
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By Katrina Manson