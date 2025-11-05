Global Investing
Palantir shares slide after ‘Big Short’ star Michael Burry reveals $912m position
Palantir’s record growth clashes with sky-high valuation and investor caution.
Key topics:
Palantir shares fell 8% amid concerns over high valuation and AI rally.
Hedge fund Michael Burry bets against Palantir and Nvidia with puts.
Revenue grew 63%, beating estimates, but investors seek 2026 outlook.
By Lizette Chapman