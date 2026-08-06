Alex Karp, chief executive officer of Palantir Technologies Inc.
Alex Karp, chief executive officer of Palantir Technologies Inc.Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
Global Investing

Palantir short sellers lose $3 billion as AI-fuelled rally ignites

S3 Partners data show bearish investors erased a $2.7 billion year-to-date gain in a single session as the stock jumped 30%.
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