The Polymarket phenomenon - Venezuela invasion winner and Second Coming losers
Global Investing

The Polymarket phenomenon - Venezuela invasion winner and Second Coming losers

Prediction markets are booming - but insider trading fears threaten their credibility
Published on

Key topics:

  • Prediction markets boom, but suspicious bets raise insider trading fears

  • Polymarket cases suggest non-public info may be exploited for big wins

  • Lawmakers push for regulation to protect users and market credibility

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

By Paul J. Davies

Loading content, please wait...
Polymarket

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com