Global Investing
Precious metals plunge as Middle East war rattles markets
Investors rush to cash as war-driven inflation clouds outlook
Key topics:
Gold plunges as war fuels inflation, rate hike fears
Investors sell gold for cash; biggest drop since 1983
Silver sinks 10% as volatility hits global markets
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By Yihui Xie