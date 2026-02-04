Global Investing
Prosus teams up with Amazon for AI, cloud deal and big savings
The multi-year partnership aims to accelerate AI expansion across Europe, India, and Latin America.
Key topics:
Prosus signs multi-year AI and cloud deal with Amazon Web Services.
Focus on Europe, India, Latin America to double value by 2028.
$100m yearly AI investment; co-creating applications with Amazon.
By Loni Prinsloo