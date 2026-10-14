PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 19: National Treasury building during the VAT victory march to the National Treasury on May 19, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa. This march celebrates the recent suspension of the proposed Value-Added Tax (VAT) increase, which the EFF views as a significant triumph for the working-class and impoverished communities. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)
National Treasury buildingPhoto by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu
Global Investing

The rich world’s debt crisis is coming. SA has been living in it for years

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