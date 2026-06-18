From Hout Bay to Houston: Roelof Botha joins SpaceX board
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From Hout Bay to Houston: Roelof Botha joins SpaceX board

Roelof Botha — grandson of Pik Botha, raised in Hout Bay, UCT actuary and Stanford MBA — has just been appointed to the SpaceX board, days after its record IPO.
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