Global Investing
Roelof Botha resigns leadership of storied VC firm Sequoia after ructions
Sequoia Capital names new leaders as Botha transitions amid controversies and growth
Key topics:
Sequoia’s Roelof Botha steps back; Alfred Lin and Pat Grady take lead
Botha oversaw major transitions, $50bn returns, and global firm splits
Firm faces controversies including FTX loss and internal public disputes
By Kate Clark