A portrait photograph of former Sequoia Capital managing partner Roelof Botha
Roelof BothaPhotographer: Jason Alden/Bloomberg
Global Investing

Roelof Botha resigns leadership of storied VC firm Sequoia after ructions

Sequoia Capital names new leaders as Botha transitions amid controversies and growth
Published on

Key topics:

  • Sequoia’s Roelof Botha steps back; Alfred Lin and Pat Grady take lead

  • Botha oversaw major transitions, $50bn returns, and global firm splits

  • Firm faces controversies including FTX loss and internal public disputes

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

By Kate Clark

Loading content, please wait...

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com