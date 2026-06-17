Pretoria's trillion-dollar son: Why South Africa can't bring itself to celebrate Elon Musk
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Global Investing

Pretoria's trillion-dollar son: Why South Africa can't bring itself to celebrate Elon Musk

SpaceX IPO surge makes Elon Musk the world’s first trillionaire, reshaping global tech and markets.
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