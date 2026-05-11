SA enemy M23 wants to sell DRC's critical minerals to Donald Trump
Global Investing

SA enemy M23 wants to sell DRC's critical minerals to Donald Trump

The pitch by M23, exclusively revealed to The Economist, belies the rebels’ weaknesses
Published on

Key topics:

  • M23 controls Kivus, builds parallel state in Goma region

  • Proxy war DR Congo vs Rwanda, minerals, US-Qatar peace talks, sanctions

  • Economic crisis in Goma: banking shutdown, mining seizures, instability

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From The Economist, published under licence. The original article can be found on www.economist.com
© 2025 The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved.

The Economist

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