Global Investing
SA enemy M23 wants to sell DRC's critical minerals to Donald Trump
The pitch by M23, exclusively revealed to The Economist, belies the rebels’ weaknesses
Key topics:
M23 controls Kivus, builds parallel state in Goma region
Proxy war DR Congo vs Rwanda, minerals, US-Qatar peace talks, sanctions
Economic crisis in Goma: banking shutdown, mining seizures, instability
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.