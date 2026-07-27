There are only so many options for where you can sail a supertanker.
There are only so many options for where you can sail a supertanker.Photographer: Akio Kon/Bloomberg
Global Investing

Saudi Arabia's oil escape route is closing fast. Plan B won’t be cheap nor easy: Javier Blas

Saudi Arabia races to secure alternative oil routes as Red Sea tensions threaten global energy supplies.
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Javier Blas
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